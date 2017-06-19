Summer Heat Waves Can Make You Sick But There Are Ways To Stay Safe

06/19/17 – 5:30 A.M.

We have a bit of a break from intense heat but the summer is far from over. Bluffton ER physician Dr. Greg Arnette said that there are three main heat-related illnesses.

Greg Arnette

Arnette said that heat exhaustion will make you feel tired and nauseous. You’ll also be warm and sweating profusely.Vomiting happens in some cases. When this happens you need to take a break.

Greg Arnette

Heat strokes will leave you dazed and confused and can cause death. He added that a heat stroke is a medical emergency and you need to get to a hospital to get cooled down asap.

Arnette said thatthere are ways to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Greg Arnette

Arnette said that beer and sodas don’t count. You’ll want to focus on juice and water. This will help you avoid dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

You can listen to the full interview below.