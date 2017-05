5/26/17 – 7:17 A.M.

A summer reading program is coming to Arlington once again. The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s SummerREAD program kicks off in Arlington on June 6 at 2 p.m. The event includes face painting, smashing paints, a craft, and cookies.

The SummerREAD program runs from June 1 to July 29. The kickoff event at the main library is set for June 1.

The program rewards summer readers of all ages.