Suns’ Booker scores 70 in loss

Purestock/iStock/Thinkstock(BOSTON) – Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker scored 70 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, the most by an NBA player this season.

Booker becomes only the sixth player in NBA history to score 70, joining Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and Kobe Bryant.

Booker shot 21-of-40 from the floor, hit four three pointers and sank 24 free throws on the night.

“This doesn’t happen very often,” Booker said after the game. “Especially against a really good defensive team like the Boston Celtics. I knew I was going to have to come in, lock in mentally tonight — playing at Boston isn’t easy all the time. They made it tough for me in the first half, and I tried to get it going. I was ultra-aggressive, my teammates started finding me, they started setting really good screens for me and the rest is history.”

The Suns fell to the Celtics 130-120.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.