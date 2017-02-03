Super Bowl Sunday TV, for Non-Football Fans

Gene Page/AMC(NEW YORK) — Maybe you can’t stand the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons — or maybe you just hate football.
TV execs are counting on those hold-outs, and, as always, are trying to counter-program.
From Hoarders, to Cops, to the Puppy Bowl; cowboys and Indians and Kardashians, Deadline has compiled a handy alphabetical list of marathons of programming running on the day of that sportsball game of which you may have no interest.
A&E
Hoarders (1-7:30 PM)
AMC
The Walking Dead (5 AM-1 PM)
Animal Planet
Puppy Bowl XIII and repeats (3-11 PM)
BBC America
Star Trek (9 AM-11 PM)
Bravo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (12-9 PM)
Cartoon Network
The Amazing World of Gumball (7 AM-6 PM)
Comedy Central
South Park (2-7:30 PM)
Discovery
Alaskan Bush People (1 PM-midnight)
E!
Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian (3-7 PM)
Esquire
Parks and Recreation (3 p.m. to 4 a.m.)
Food Network
Worst Cooks in America (2-8 PM)
GSN
Family Feud (3-9 PM)
Hallmark
Kitten Bowl IV (9 AM-6 PM)
History
American Pickers (1 PM-1 AM)
HLN
Forensic Files (1 p.m.-3 a.m.)
Investigation Discovery
Dateline marathon (1 PM-3 AM)
INSP
Bonanza (2 PM-1 AM)
Ion
White Collar (9 AM-1 AM)
MSNBC
Lockup (2 PM-2 AM)
MTV
Friends (3-5 PM)
Ridiculousness (5-8 PM)
Nat Geo Wild
Fish Bowl IV (1-6 PM)
National Geographic Channel
Brain Games (3-9 PM)
Pop
The Ghost Whisperer (10 AM-7 PM)
ReelzChannel
Gangsters: America’s Most Evil (3-9 PM)
Spike
Cops (8 AM-10 PM)
Sundance Channel
Law & Order (3-9 PM)
TBS
Shrek marathon (3-9 p.m.)
Travel Channel
Food Paradise (8 AM-10 PM)
TruTV
Impractical Jokers (7 AM-1 AM)
TV Land
Reba (1-5:30 PM)
USA
Law & Order: SVU (7 AM-8 PM)
VH1
Rock of Love with Bret Michaels (all day)
Viceland
Bong Appetit (3-8:30 PM)
WE tv
CSI: Miami (7 AM-2 AM)
WGN America
Reba (7 AM-8 PM)
