Super Bowl Ticket Prices Are Down This Year But Sales Are Up, According to Stub Hub

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — StubHub, an online ticket exchange owned by eBay, told ABC News that ticket prices for Super Bowl LI are down from last year, even though the site has experienced a a higher volume of ticket sales.

The average ticket price for tickets sold through the site is $4,004, according to the website, which is down 15 percent from this time last year.

At the same time, Stubhub reported selling tickets at a 25 percent higher volume, en route to what the company expects to become its highest selling event in the 17 year history of their company.

Jessica Erskine, Head of Entertainment Communications for StubHub, said that the playoff losses by teams like the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys on the road to Super Bowl LI likely explained the phenomenon.

“With the lower ticket price, we’re seeing more tickets sold as more fans are taking advantage of the opportunity to attend [the Super Bowl] at a more affordable price point,” Erskine said.

“When the Cowboys were eliminated by the Packers, we saw that a lot of Cowboys fans who had likely been hoping to see them go all the way, unloaded their tickets but now we see that locals are picking them back up with the lower price points even though their team isn’t playing the game,” she added.

StubHub said that people from 22 countries bought tickets for the big game from the site this year.

The lowest price of a seat was $1,500 in the Upper Corner section, and the highest price was for $15,432 in the Lower Prime section of the stadium.

Seat Geek, an online marketplace that aggregates ticket options from different sellers, showed tickets ranging from just above $2,000 to just below $30,000 a few hours before game time.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.