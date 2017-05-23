Support Group Seeks To Help Those Affected By Suicide

05/23/17 – 11:37 P.M.

PALS is a monthly support group at Blanchard Valley Hospital for those grieving the loss of a loved one through suicide. Clinical Social Worker Specialist Nancy Stephani said that suicide has been on the rise.

Nancy Stephani

Stephani said that the group wants to help process the sudden loss in a healthy way. She added that grief from suicide is more difficult to process because people are less likely to talk about it. Stephani said PALS shows that you aren’t alone.

Nancy Stephani

The group meets the fourth Thursday of the Month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the second floor of the rose Building. It is free to attend.