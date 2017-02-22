Survey: Trump & Clinton supporters watch the Oscars very differently

ABC/Jeff Lipsky(LOS ANGELES) — During his daily press briefing Monday, President Trump’s spokesperson Sean Spicer was asked if POTUS would be watching Sunday night’s Oscars, and what we could expect from his Twitter feed if any “Meryl Streep moments” took place during the telecast.

The reference, obviously, was to the multiple Oscar winner’s screed against the president during her Golden Globes acceptance speech — one which is expected to be emulated by many stars, who have made no secret of their opposition to President Trump’s policies.

As such, it’s promising to be a very political Oscars, and in a new survey — “Trump vs. Clinton and the Politics of Oscar Viewers” — The National Research Group discovered what viewers think about that comes down to what side of the political aisle you’re standing on.

The organization polled 800 average moviegoing Americans, half whom were Hillary Clinton voters, and the other half of whom pulled the lever for Donald Trump.

Some key findings, published in The Hollywood Reporter, include:

66% of Trump voters turn off awards shows when speeches get political, compared to just 16% of Hillary supporters.

In general, 68% of Trump voters say they “dislike” political speeches at the Oscars while only 23% of Clinton voters feel the same.

44% of Trump viewers declared award show speeches to be “too political” in the current climate, while 35% in the opposite camp thought those same speeches were “touching.”

43% of Hillary supporters want Trump’s demeanor to be addressed, while 61% of the self-described Trump voters don’t want any hot button topics, including education policies, gun rights, or Black Lives Matter to be addressed while stars collect their mantle bling.

The survey wasn’t totally political. It also revealed that 2/3 of Americans polled don’t know Jimmy Kimmel is hosting, and that some 60 percent of Americans can’t name one Best Picture nominee.

