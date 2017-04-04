Susan Rice: It’s ‘absolutely false’ Obama officials unmasked names for political purposes

CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former national security adviser Susan Rice says it’s “absolutely false” that Obama administration officials unmasked names of associates of President Donald Trump’s campaign for political purposes.

“I leaked nothing to nobody,” she told MSNBC Tuesday afternoon.

“If I saw an intelligence report that looked potentially significant … I can make that request,” Rice added of unveiling names of American citizens in intelligence reports. “That’s necessary for me to do my job.”

House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had said he was concerned that former Trump campaign associates were named in intelligence documents about the federal government’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Nunes said the classified documents show Trump associates may have been incidentally surveilled, but the Democratic ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he does not agree with that assessment.

