Susan Sarandon says her sexual orientation is ‘up for grabs’

Christopher Polk/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Feud star Susan Sarandon got frank about her love life during an interview with the PrideSource, saying that her sexuality is “up for grabs.”

When asked if she was open about her sexuality, the 70-year-old actress told the LBGT website, “Yeah, I’m open. My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

Sarandon, who describes herself as a “serial monogamist,” also detailed her relationship with gay actor Phillip Sayer, best known for his role in The Hunger. “Well, I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn’t with another woman after me, and that worked out fine!” she says. Sayer died in 1989.

Adds Sarandon, “I don’t think you had to declare yourself as rigidly as you do now in terms of having to declare yourself almost politically about your sexual preference.”

The Thelma and Louise star was married to actor Chris Sarandon from 1967-79, and briefly dated director Franco Amurri, with whom she shares a daughter, Eva Amurri.

In 2009, Sarandon ended a 23-year relationship with her Bull Durham co-star Tim Robbins. The couple has two children, Miles and Jack Henry Robbins.

Most recently she was linked to Jonathan Bricklin, her partner in the SPiN ping pong lounges, though both have denied having any romantic involvement.

Feud, chronicles the the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford — played by Sarandon and Jessica Lange, respectively — while shooting the 1962 drama, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? It premieres March 5 on FX.

