Suspect in custody after sheriff’s deputy shot dead in Oklahoma

iStock/Thinkstock(OKLAHOMA CITY) — A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a sheriff’s deputy in Oklahoma and fled the scene earlier Tuesday, police said.

Authorities in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, were searching for the alleged gunman, 45-year-old Nathan Aaron Leforce, who allegedly stole a car and fled after shooting Logan County sheriff’s deputy David Wade earlier today, police said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office & to the family of Deputy Wade,” the Oklahoma City Police tweeted. “His sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

UPDATE: Police have located the Logan County shooting suspect vehicle near County Rd 76/Jaxton Rd. northeast of Guthrie. 1/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

UPDATE: The Logan County shooting suspect is described as a white male wearing a black shirt with tattoos on his neck. 1/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

