Suspect in Kim Jong Nam assassination says she thought it was a TV prank

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images(KUALA LUMPUR) — According to police in Indonesia, Malaysian officials said one of the suspects in the assassination of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother thought she was taking part in a TV prank.

The woman, an Indonesian national who had reportedly gone to Malaysia for work, was part of a paid team of pranksters who asked men to close their eyes and spray their faces with water, Indonesian police said.

Kim Jong Nam is believed to have been killed on Monday at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport. Reports from South Korean media outlets said he was sprayed with poison by two unidentified women who fled the scene.

Two women, including one who was caught wearing a shirt with “LOL” on it, were arrested along with one man, according to BBC.

Malaysian officials believe according to Indonesian police that the two women had sprayed several other men for the prank to earn money and that Kimg Jong Nam was the final target, BBC reports.

North Korea has demanded that Malaysia release the body, with the country’s ambassador to Malaysia telling reporters Friday it wouldreject the autopsy results because they were not permitted to witness it. The ambassador said the fact that the body had not yet been handed over to the country “strongly suggests that the Malaysian side is trying to conceal something which needs more time and deceive us, and that they are colluding with the hostile forces towards us who are desperate to harm us.”

