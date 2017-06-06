Suspect shouted ‘This is for Syria’ before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris

iStock/Thinkstock(PARIS) — A police officer has been injured and his alleged attacker has been apprehended after police activity was reported near the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Tuesday.

The attacker is being evaluated at a hospital, police said. According to the French interior minister, Gerard Collomb, the attacker shouted “This is for Syria” when he went after the officer.

Collomb also said that police found kitchen knives, a hammer and other unsophisticated weapons on the wounded assailant.

Paris’ counter-terrorism office has opened an investigation following the incident, the French prosecutor’s office said.

Visitors who were inside Notre-Dame during the incident are gradually being released, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

