04/03/17 – 1:07 P.M.

Findlay Police and Hanco EMS worked to save a man at the Speedway at the intersection of South Main and Sixth Streets. Sgt. Walters said that it was a suspected overdose and Hanco EMS gave him Narcan. They did not find any drug-related paraphernalia so there was nothing to charge him with.

He was released to Hanco EMS, who took the man to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Walters said they received a call saying he was fine and was able to walk out of the hospital.