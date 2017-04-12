Suspected robber drops wad of cash after heist, police say

Springettsbury Township Police Department(NEW YORK) — A suspected robber was caught on video dropping — and then trying to gather up — a wad of cash he had allegedly stolen from a Pennsylvania bank earlier this month.

According to the Springettsbury Township Police Department, the Member’s 1st Credit Union was robbed in the afternoon on April 6. The suspect did not display a weapon and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police added.

Ten minutes after the robbery, the suspected robber was spotted on a nearby business’ surveillance footage riding his bike away from the scene, according to cops.

According to the video released by police, which has an incorrect date stamp, the suspect can be seen riding his bike down the sidewalk when cash flies out of his pocket.

He came to a stop, dropped his bike on the sidewalk and walked back to retrieve the dropped bills, the video shows.

After less than 30 seconds, he can been seen shoving the reclaimed money into his pocket, walking back to his bike and riding off, leaving a dozen or so bills on the ground, blowing away in the wind, the video shows.

The police obtained the surveillance video after a local business owner found it while reviewing footage the day after the robbery, Sgt. Brian Wilbur with the Springettsbury Township Police Department told ABC News.

Wilbur told ABC News police still have not identified or caught this suspect. They did, however, recover much of the money the suspect left behind, he said.

