Suspects In Putnam County Burglary Arrested

4/21/17 – 9:38 A.M.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men wanted in connection to a Thursday night burglary this morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Raymond Rainer and 29-year-old Derek Leach of Wellston, Ohio took tools from an outbuilding near Pandora around 9 p.m.

The property owner caught the men during the break-in and chased them. The suspects drove away but ended up rolling their car over. Both men ran away from the crash. Deputies found the men around 8 a.m. Friday.

Investigators thought the men might have guns because they found ammunition in the car. Officers from several agencies searched throughout the night for the suspects.