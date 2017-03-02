Sweden brings back conscription due to lack of trained military personnel

johan_h/iStock/Thinkstock(STOCKHOLM) — The Swedish government announced a decision on Thursday to re-activate a military draft beginning next year.

Citing “the security environment in Europe and in Sweden’s vicinity” which it says has “deteriorated,” the Swedish government said it is looking to bring in 4,000 recruits per year in 2018 and 2019. That figure will increase to 5,000 in 2020, 6,000 in 2021, and 8,000 from 2022 to 2025.

The reason it has chosen conscription for those efforts is because “all-volunteer recruitment hasn’t provided the Armed Forces with enough trained personnel.”

In 2016, the government said, the Armed Forces “lacked 1,000 active squad leaders, soldiers and sailors as well as 7,000 reservists.”

Conscription will include both men and women.

