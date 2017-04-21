Take a tour of one of Las Vegas’ biggest and best buffets

ABCNews.com(LAS VEGAS) — There’s no doubt Vegas is a foodie city: celebrity chefs like Pierre Gagnaire, Mario Batali and Nobu Matsuhisa dominate the Strip.

But none serve the sheer volume of people — nor the vast number of dishes — as the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace.

Routinely ranked as the top buffet in Las Vegas, and named by at least one publication as the best buffet in America, it’s no wonder an average of 3,500 people dine here each day.

ABC News took a tour of the buffet with General Manager Brian Mongeon, who dished on the nine kitchens and 500 hundred varieties of food served daily. The numbers are truly staggering: nearly 3 million pieces of dim sum and more than half a million Blue Point oysters and crab leg served each year.

The 25,000 square-foot restaurant seats 600 people at a time. There’s a two-hour time limit for dining.

Mongeon shared tips for navigating the buffet, who’s eating the pizza that’s served at 7:30 a.m. and his favorite station in the restaurant.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.