Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be featured on “Hard Knocks”

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(TAMPA BAY, Fla.) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the subject of the 12th season of the popular HBO series Hard Knocks.

The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at one NFL team’s summer training camp each season. Viewers get to see the happenings on the practice field, in the locker room, and in the front office.

“A tremendous amount of hard work goes on behind the scenes to prepare for an NFL season,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said, “and Hard Knocks does a great job every year of giving the fans the type of unprecedented access that only NFL Films can provide.”

The Buccaneers finished last season at 9-7, just on the outside of the playoff picture in the first year of head coach Dirk Koetter’s tenure. NFL Films Senior Executive Director Ross Ketover called Tampa Bay “everything we look for,” citing their young roster, their experienced coaching staff, and high expectations.

Koetter and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith have previously been part of a Hard Knocks season when they were coaching the Atlanta Falcons in 2014.