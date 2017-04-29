Tanner Responds To Reports He Is Banned From City Buildings

4/29/17 – 6:00 A.M.

A candidate for Findlay City Council is responding to a news story published about him on April 28. Michael Tanner tells the Courier the city banned him from the Cube, but says his ex-wife made false claims to get the ban put in place. Tanner told the newspaper, “The accusations were 100 percent false and made by a 100 percent uncredible source with a long history of false accusations against a number of other people.”

Police responded to the incident last June after Tanner’s ex-wife said he elbowed her in the stomach. The county prosecutor declined to press charges due to a lack of probable cause.

Tanner says a ban from the fire station on Tiffin Avenue is also based on a child custody dispute. He says he left a letter at the station about his son being at the station. A complaint filed against Tanner said the letter included sexual information about his ex-wife.

An article in Friday’s Courier and reported on WFIN also indicated Tanner was involved in a domestic dispute on April 24. Police Lt. Bob Ring says that Michael S. Tanner was not a party in the Monday complaint, and that police listed his name on the report by mistake.