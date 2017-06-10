Tapwrit wins 149th Belmont Stakes

Horsephotos/Getty Images(ELMONT, N.Y.) — Tapwrit has won the 2017 Belmont Stakes, defeating favorite Irish War Cry.

The two were neck and neck most of the race on Saturday until Tapwrit overtook him in the final stretch by two lengths.

Tapwrit did not run in the Preakness, but finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby.

The victory marked trainer Todd Pletcher’s third win at the Belmont Stakes, the final race of the Triple Crown. Pletcher also won the 2017 Kentucky Derby with another horse– Always Dreaming.

