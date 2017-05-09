Target aims to bring household essentials to your front door

Target(MINNEAPOLIS) — In an effort to bring household essentials to your front door, Target is testing a new program called “Target Restock.”

The service, which would directly compete with those offered by Walmart and Amazon, would allow customers to order items like laundry detergent, paper towels and coffee and have them delivered to their door by the next business day.

For now, Target Restock is being tested by select team members at the company’s headquarters in Minneapolis. The retailer plans to pilot the service with customers in the city during the summer.

