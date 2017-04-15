Tax Day protesters around the US demand that Trump to release his tax returns

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Thousands of protesters at Tax Day marches today in cities from Washington, D.C., to Denver to Los Angeles are calling are on President Trump to release his tax returns.

Trump is the first U.S. president and the first presidential candidate of a major U.S. political party in four decades to refuse to release his full tax returns to the public. In response, over 200 “Tax Day” marches are supposed to take place in states across the nation, including two marches in Alaska and nearly 30 across California.

“Until he does, we’ll never know what he’s hiding or who his policies are designed to benefit,” organizers state on the Tax March website. “We need a president who works for all Americans – and a tax system that does, too.”

More than a thousand people came out for the march in Washington, D.C. The event’s Facebook page had over 9,000 people listed as “attending.”

The march route passes by the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue and concludes at the Lincoln Memorial.

Some lawmakers and celebrities are expected to speak at the event in the nation’s capital.

This year’s National Tax Day, the IRS filing deadline for 2016 tax returns, is on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.