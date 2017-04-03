Tax Season Can Bring More Scams But You Can Be Ready

04/03/17 – 4:52 P.M.

Tax season means that there will be scammers out posing as the IRS to get your money. Crime Victim Services of Putnam County’s Becca Peckinpaugh said that scams tend to target the elderly.

Peckinpaugh said that there are ways to tell if you’re being scammed.

Peckinpaugh said that if you do fall for a scam then you should contact your local law enforcement. You can also contact the Crime Victim Services for your county and the Better business Bureau. This will help develop a pattern of behavior for the scammer and hopefully lead to a quicker arrest.