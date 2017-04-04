Tax Tip: Getting started on your return

iStock/ThinkstockWhether you plan to file your taxes by yourself or get a professional to handle the heavy lifting, now is the time to find those files full of receipts, credit card and bank statements, and get them together.

IRS spokesman Eric Smith says you can get a good idea of what you should be looking for by checking out last year’s form.

“You should keep copies of tax returns for several years and most people do that anyway, but this is just one more reason why you should do that,” he notes.

Another tip: Talk to your benefits administrator at work to see if you’re getting the most out of your flexible spending account, 401(k) or 403(b), and other pre-tax contributions, and make changes if necessary.

You can take some comfort in knowing that you’ve got three extra days to file this year. Tax Day isn’t until April 18.

