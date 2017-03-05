Tax Tip: Organizing your records

DigitalVision/ThinkstockHalf of the work you’ll do between now and April 18 — this year’s filing deadline — involves organizing your tax records.

And it’s not just about your W-2 or 1099-S forms. You’ll also need records of your investments, mortgage statements and donations.

“We need to make sure we are downloading information that we’re now only receiving digitally,” tax accountant Janice Hayman says. “It’s so important to keep a PDF of everything”

While there’s no penalty for not doing these things, keeping a record of everything will spare you some hassle later on.

“Between saving receipts, physical or digital, and knowing all of the sources of income you have, you should have a very clean tax filing,” Hayman notes.

Another tip: Don’t throw away any tax-related documents you get in the mail — even the ones that don’t look important.

