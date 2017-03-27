Tax Tip: Saying ‘I do’ to the correct filing status

iStock/ThinkstockThere are a lot of financial benefits to being married. But that’s not always the case at tax time.

“There’s both a marriage penalty, but also because we have something called the Alternative Minimum Tax, which snags a lot of people and you end up owing money when you’re not prepared for it,” says accounts Janice Hayman.

So, she says, sometimes it’s better to go it alone — at least in the eyes of the IRS.

“The other concern with filling out a W-4 when you have a two-income household and they’re both high-income earners, often, the best choice is to select ‘married, but withhold at the higher single rate,'” Hayman notes.

The IRS has a withholding calculator on its website, IRS.gov, which can help you determine if you’re having enough taken out of your earnings.

