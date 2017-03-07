Tax Tip: Should you itemize your deductions?

iStock/ThinkstockThe standard tax deduction is $6,300 for an individual and $12,600 for married couples filing jointly. But if you itemize your deductions, you could end up saving a lot more.

“There are estimates of the millions of dollars a year we leave on the table by not itemizing,” says ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis.

Among the things you can deduct: Job hunting expenses, business expenses that aren’t reimbursed and tax preparation fees.

“There are so many deductions out there that people can take advantage of,” says Jarvis.

“For example, if you had any sort of higher education in the last year, you can deduct that. You can deduct the amount of money that you’re paying for child care. You can deduct, if you own a home, that cost of the mortgage,” she notes.

If you need help finding them, there’s a wealth of software and apps to guide you.

