Tax Tip: Strong passwords for online filing

“Over the last year, there have been numerous hackings,” ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis says. “And those have obtained information about your passwords and logins on some sites.”

“If you’re using the same password and login, that is not a secure password and login,” she adds.

As annoying as it may be, Jarvis says to come up with a unique password for every website you use. But that may be easier said than done. A good password is one even you might have trouble remembering.

“A password that’s a strong password is not a name, it’s not a sequence of numbers like 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. It’s not the same number repeated over,” she explains. “‘Password’ is not a password that you should be using. Instead, a random sequence of letters, numbers and characters is your very best bet.”

Try to make your passwords at least eight characters long. And remember: You’re basically protecting your electronic life.

