Tax Tip: Waiting for your refund

iStock/ThinkstockIt’s finally time to file your taxes. But, you might be wondering if you’ll get a tax refund.

ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis says the odds are in your favor.

“Last year, 111 million out of 152 million returns resulted in refunds, and the average return in 2015 was $2,857,” she points out.

If you are getting one, the next thing you’ll want to know is when it will be coming.

“If you’re waiting on your refund and you’ve already filed everything but you want to know where your refund is, the IRS has something for that. Go to their website and you click on ‘Where’s My Refund’ and they should be able to tell you the status,” Jarvis says. “They’re pretty good about turnaround. It only takes a few weeks.”

The IRS says e-filed returns with direct deposit are usually credited within three weeks.

