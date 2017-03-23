Tax Tip: What happens when you can’t pay the IRS?

iStock/ThinkstockYou’ve gone through your receipts, crunched the numbers, checked them twice and now you’re ready to file your taxes. But there’s one problem: You can’t pay everything you owe Uncle Sam.

Certified public accountant Richard Lavina says don’t panic.

“If you can’t just shell out one check, you know, a huge check for hundreds of thousands of dollars, what you can do is set up a payment plan,” he says. “There are plenty of CPAs that can do that. It’s a nice option, as opposed to saying, ‘Uh, ok, here’s $10,000 right here.'”

Just make sure you keep the agreement because if you don’t, the penalties add up quickly.

And remember: There’s only one way to guarantee you won’t owe the IRS.

“You could always overpay them. The IRS loves when you overpay. That’s essentially what you have when you have withholdings and they give you a refund because you paid or withheld, as an employee, too much throughout the year,” Lavina explains

If you need to change your withholdings for next year, do it now.

