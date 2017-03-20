Tax Tip: What to look for when finding a tax preparer

iStock/ThinkstockRemember when filing your income taxes was as easy as form 1040EZ? For most of us, it’s a little more complicated than that now.

If you don’t want to go it alone on your taxes, you can hire a tax preparer. But, IRS spokesman Eric Smith says, don’t rush into finding the right partner.

“You should look at hiring a tax preparer in the same way you do when you hire any other professional — a doctor, a dentist or whatever,” he says. “You might even want to interview them to find out their credentials, their qualifications, how can they help you file an accurate return that helps you get the tax benefits you’re entitled to under the law.”

And make sure they’re a good fit for you.

“If you have a business return, and somebody is really not that accustomed to doing business-oriented returns, maybe they’re not a good choice,” Smith notes.

And, he says, if anyone promises you a refund before they even look at your return, find someone else.

