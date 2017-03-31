Tax Tip: What’s new this year

iStock/ThinkstockSome changes have been made to the tax code this year. But, according to the IRS, they’re painless.

For one, Congress passed the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act, or PATH Act, to prevent identity theft and refund fraud, which had been a growing problem.

“We at the IRS, working together with the tax preparation industry and our partners at the state level, we’ve made some real progress in that problem this past year,” IRS spokesman Eric Smith says.

Another tweak could delay your return, even if you file early.

“If you’re claiming the earned income credit or the advanced child tax credit — two key tax benefits for low and moderate income families — if you’re claiming one of those, then the IRS cannot issue the refund until at least February 15,” he notes.

