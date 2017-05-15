Team Registration Is Available For Zach Morgan Tourney

05/15/17 – 4:36 P.M.

The 10th Annual Zach Morgan Tourney is coming up next month but registration is available now. The soccer tournament is run by area youth to raise money for grants. Findlay YMCA’s Jerry McNamee said that the grant will help to better the community.

Jerry McNamee

The 3v3 tournament will be at Liberty Benton High School on June 17 and features teams of four. Only 3 players from each team can be on the field at one time You can register your team online for $100. The event will also feature concessions and a live DJ.