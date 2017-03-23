Team USA beats Puerto Rico in its first World Baseball Classic final

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — The United States made its first appearance at the World Baseball Classic championship game Wednesday night — and they came out on top.

Team USA beat Puerto Rico, who had been undefeated in the tournament, 8-0 to take the title.

The win was due in large part to a strong performance from pitcher Marcus Stroman. The Toronto Blue Jays starter pitched a no-hitter until the seventh inning of the final, earning him the honor of being named the game’s most valuable player.

Team USA manager Jim Leyland reflected on the win after the game, saying it went beyond baseball.

“I had the honor of managing for our country, our coaches had the honor of coaching for our country, the players had the honor of playing for our country, but this is really about the men and women who serve our country, that’s who this is for,” he said.

