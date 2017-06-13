Tech stocks recover as Dow reaches new record

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Tech stocks recovered from a two-day sell-off, helping Wall Street finish in the green on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Jones Industrial Average gained 92.80 (+0.44 percent) to finish at 21,328.47, a new record close.

The Nasdaq jumped 44.90 (+0.73 percent) to close at 6,220.37, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,440.35, up 10.96 (+0.45 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 1 percent higher with prices over $46 per barrel.

Federal Reserve: The Federal Reserve has begun its two-day monetary policy meeting and investors will await an announcement on Wednesday of a likely interest rate increase and that the U.S. central bank will shed some of its bonds this year.

Winners and Losers: “FAANG” stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google-parent Alphabet) all climbed at least 1 percent.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory sunk 10 percent after lowering its guidance for the second-quarter.

