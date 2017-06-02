Teen who climbed 1 World Trade Center allegedly caught on top of another high-rise

Medioimages/Photodisc(NEW YORK) — A teenager who was arrested three years ago for scaling the top of the then-unopened 1 World Trade Center has been arrested again, this time for allegedly climbing another New York City high-rise.

Justin Casquejo, now 19, was arrested Thursday night after he was allegedly caught on the top of the Paramount Tower Luxury Apartments on East 39th Street in Manhattan.

This was the latest in a series of arrests for Casquejo, who climbs high-rise buildings to take photos and post on his social media.

After Casquejo was arrested in 2014 for scaling the top of the then-unopened 1 World Trade Center, he was sentenced to 29 days of community service and two counseling sessions.

In February 2016, he was arrested for allegedly climbing to the top of the 70 Pine Street building in Lower Manhattan and was charged with misdemeanor base-jumping and trespassing. And he agreed to surrender in December 2016 after allegedly posting photos of himself on various buildings in Midtown. Both cases are still pending.

As for Thursday night’s arrest, Casquejo was accused of accessing the roof without permission, hanging off the ledge and engaging in acrobatics. Police said he posed a risk of injury to himself and others.

Casquejo was charged Thursday night with second-degree reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and trespass. He did not enter a plea but was expected to appear in court on Friday.

