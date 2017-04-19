Tennis star Serena Williams is pregnant, won’t play again in 2017

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — A photo posted to Snapchat by tennis star Serena Williams started rumors that the 23-time Major tournament champion is pregnant, which her publicist confirmed on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Williams did not comment further on the photo, which showed her standing sideways and was captioned “20 weeks.”

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December.

Williams hasn’t played since the Australian Open in January — which she won. She withdrew from the next two events on her schedule, blaming a knee injury for her absence.

She is next scheduled to take part in the French Open on May 28.

