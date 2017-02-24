Tennis tournament using shelter dogs as ballboys

iStock/Thinkstock(SAO PAULO) — Everybody knows that dogs loves to fetch balls. Tennis matches need people to fetch balls. Hey — maybe we’re on to something.

The Washington Post reports that for the second year in a row, shelter dogs will be featured at the Brazil Open in Sao Paulo, serving as ball boys — make that ball dogs.

The pro tennis tournament will feature adorable pooches with sweatbands on their ankles and scarves around their necks. The dogs are specially trained for the job of ball-retrieving for the exhibition match that kicks off the event, to promote the adoption of homeless dogs.

Six doggies are being deployed this year — Cindy, Nanda, Pretinha, Mia, Arlete and Ovelha — all of which come from Sao Paulo shelters and will be available for adoption.

In a statement, Madalena Spinazzola, spokeswoman for Premier Pet, the Brazilian pet food company that’s organizing the event, said, “What do these dogs have in common? In addition to a history of abandonment and looking for adopters, they love to run after balls.”

Four ball dogs performed at last year’s Brazil Open and all of them found homes.

