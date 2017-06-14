Tense? How about a power tool massage?

Photodisc/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Father’s Day is the perfect time to save on power tools, but this year, don’t be surprised if you see some masseuses in line at Home Depot.

Turns out, jigsaws, rotary sanders and other DIY tools are — with some appendage-saving modifications — finding their way into the hands of people in the massage business.



The Wall Street Journal reports one Orange County, California masseur “balked” at the $3,500 price of a massage device. Instead, he bought a cordless jigsaw for $100, and covered it’s cutting edge with a rubber ball. He and his clients say it works wonders on stiff backs and hips.

“In five minutes I can get about 30 minutes of work done,” Randy Fruchter says.

He’s apparently not alone. A strength coach at Trinity College in Hartford copped to using a jigsaw mated with a lacrosse ball to the same effect.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.