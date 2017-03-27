Terrence Howard denies claims: “I’ve never been abusive to anyone”

ABC/Adam Rose(LOS ANGELES) — Terrence Howard is refuting claims that he’s been abusive to women, saying he’s never been “abusive to anyone in [his] entire life.”

The actor, who’s been accused of assaulting ex-wives Lori McCommas and Michelle Ghent, went on an extensive Twitter spree about society’s “double standard” toward abusive women.

“I’ve never been abusive to anyone in my entire life. I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1!” Howard tweeted.

“Having an altercation is very different than abuse… and for the record I never punched her in the face get the facts straight,” the Empire star said, apparently referring to his ex, Ghent, who filed a lawsuit against Howard in 2015, alleging he assaulted her. Ghent dropped the lawsuit earlier this year.

Howard also attempted to clear up the statements he made in a recent People magazine feature in which he acknowledged he “made terrible mistakes throughout [his] life.”

“When I say that I’ve made mistakes, it is not regarding violence but judgement,” he tweeted. “Trusting the wrong people!”

Howard then added his thoughts on what he says is the “double standard” in relationships, which according to him, “permitted abusive women to feel that they can assault a man” and receive no consequences.

“I firmly believe that every action has an equal and opposite reaction,” he wrote. “Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth. Kiss for a kiss.”

