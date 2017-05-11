Texan Richard Overton, the world’s oldest WWII veteran, turns 111

Matt_Gibson/iStock/Thinkstock(AUSTIN, Tex.) — Happy Birthday, Richard Overton!

The Austin, Texas, resident — the world’s oldest living World War II veteran — reached another milestone on Thursday: He turned 111 years old.

Overton served in the Pacific Theater with the Army’s all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945.

A birthday lunch was held for Overton — attended by Austin mayor Steve Adler — at the University of Texas Club in Austin, ABC affiliate KVUE reported.

Signs and photos to honor Mr. Overton's 111th birthday!

“Celebrating Richard Overton’s 111th birthday is a chance to celebrate what is best about our country and our community,” Adler tweeted. “Happy birthday!”

"Celebrating Richard Overton's 111th birthday is a chance to celebrate what is best about our country and our community," Adler tweeted. "Happy birthday!"

At the birthday lunch, catfish was served, and a birthday cake which read “Happy 111th Birthday Pop!” was presented. Overton also received many gifts, including an autographed University of Texas football.

As ABC News reported in January, there was a possibility that Overton would be forced to leave his home for an assisted living facility. That prompted Volma Overton Jr., the veteran’s third cousin, to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for around-the-clock in-home care. Enough money was raised to keep Overton in his home.

That's why today I am declaring today, May 11, 2017, as Richard Overton Day in Austin, Texas.

“We all knew that if you move Richard out of his home, he’d die,” Overton Jr said at the time. “That home is everything for him.”

