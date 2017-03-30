Texas church bus crash: 87-year-olds among the 13 killed

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas) — Thirteen people, between the ages of 61 to 87, were killed Wednesday when a pickup truck collided with a church bus on a Texas highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bus was carrying senior adult congregants from the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas, who were on their way home from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment, the church said.

The Department of Public Safety said the truck driver, 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young, veered into the opposite lane of U.S. highway 83, crashing into the bus head-on with 14 people on board.

Only one passenger on the bus — 64-year-old Rose Mary Harris — survived, authorities said. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

The bus driver and the remaining 12 passengers died.

Eight of the victims were in their 80s, officials said. The oldest were 87-year-old Harold Boyd Barber of New Braunfels and 87-year-old Mildred Goodlett Rosamond also of New Braunfels, officials said.

The youngest of the 13 victims was 61-year-old Rhonda Barlow Allen of New Braunfels, the Department of Public Safety said.

Young was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is involved in the investigation.

