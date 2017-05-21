Texas congressman receives threats over call for impeachment

Saul Loeb/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — An African-American congressman was threatened with lynching and subjected to racially charged name-calling after he called for President Trump’s impeachment last week.

At a town hall in Houston on Saturday, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) played voicemails that his office received and recorded, which included vulgar threats and racial slurs directed at the congressman, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“You ain’t going to impeach nobody. Try it and we will lynch all of you,” one caller warned. Another said, “You’ll be hanging from a tree.”

On Tuesday, Green laid out his case to ABC News’ Ben Siegel: “I think the president has committed an impeachable act, and having done so, he should be impeached.”

Green reiterated his call to impeach the president Wednesday on the House floor and encouraged those who agree to sign a petition. He believes Trump should be impeached because of “the obstruction of a lawful investigation of the President’s campaign ties to Russian influence in his 2016 Presidential Election,” according to Green’s website.

