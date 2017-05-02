Texas cop who fatally shot 15-year-old has been fired, police say

artolympic/iStock/Thinkstock(BALCH SPRINGS, Tx.) — The family of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was fatally shot by a Texas police officer Saturday, says their only desire is to seek justice in the teen’s death.

In a statement released by the family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, on Tuesday, Edwards was described as a “loving child, with a humble and sharing spirit.”

“The bond that he shared with his family, particularly his siblings was indescribable,” the family said.

The incident in question took place Saturday evening as police were responding to a report of “several underage kids” who were allegedly drunk at a residence in Balch Springs, Texas. Police initially said that Jordan was in a vehicle that backed up in the direction of the responding officers “in an aggressive manner.” One officer, who has not been identified, opened fire, striking Jordan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities later admitted, however, that they had misspoken in recounting what occurred and that it appeared as though the vehicle Jordan was in was driving away from the officers when shots were fired, based on body cam footage.

“I unintentionally, incorrectly said the vehicle was backing down the road,” Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said Monday. “According to the video, the vehicle was moving forward as the officer approached.”

Haber added, “After reviewing the video, I don’t believe that [the shooting] met our core values.”

That footage is not yet public and there is no timeline for its release. Haber has not named the officer who shot Jordan but said he is a six-year veteran of the department and has not been involved in any similar incidents. The officer has been removed from duty and placed on leave, Haber said.

According to Lee Merritt, the family’s attorney, Jordan’s 16-year-old brother was driving the car and at first was unaware that his brother had been hit and “attempted to get away from the gunshots.”

Once Jordan’s brother discovered that the 15-year-old had been shot, he flagged down another squad car that passed by them, Merritt told ABC News Monday evening. He added that it took about 10 to 15 minutes for the teen to receive any medical attention.

The family’s statement said Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend. “Their young lives will forever be altered. No one, let alone young children, should witness such horrific, unexplainable violence.

“While our family attempts to cope with our loss, we ask that at this time the community please refrain from protests and marches in Jordan’s and our family’s name as we prepare for his funeral,” the family’s statement continued. “We do not support nor do we condone any violence or threats made against the Balch Springs Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies.”

Describing their tragic loss as “inescapable,” Jordan’s family added, “What we desire, only second to having our beloved Jordan back, is justice for Jordan.”

According to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA, the Dallas County Medical Examiner has ruled Jordan’s death a homicide. The cause of death was listed as a rifle wound to the head.

Haber has vowed to be “transparent” and “accountable” in the investigation as the Balch Springs Police Department is conducting an internal investigation on its own, in addition to the investigation being conducted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

