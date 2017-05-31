Texas Longhorns allow new recruit to enroll after plea deal to drug charge

Cooper Neill(AUSTIN) — The University of Texas will allow incoming freshman Reese Leitao to enroll next semester and retain his scholarship after his felony drug charge was pleaded down to a misdemeanor.

Leitao, who is the son of DePaul’s men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao, is expected to join the Longhorns as a tight end.

“Based on several discussions with people who know Reese well as a person both on and off the field, he’s been a good student, highly regarded teammate and leader among his peers,” Longhorns Men’s Athletics Director Mike Perrin said in a Tuesday statement. “All indications are that he’s a young man with a history of good character and behavior who made a poor decision.”

Leitao was arrested in February on a charge of drug possession with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school. The Oklahoma native had 20 Xanax pills and about $1,300 in cash, according to the Austin American-Statesman. He reached a plea deal last week with Tulsa County prosecutors and received a four-year probationary sentence.

The three-star recruit picked the Longhorns over Louisiana State University and Texas Christian University.

