Texas parents charged after leaving infant in parking lot

KTRK(KATY, Texas) — A couple was arrested on Tuesday after their eight-week-old baby boy was left in his car seat on the ground of a busy parking lot in Katy, Texas.

Sarah Shibley, 33, and Gary Collins, 39, were charged with endangering a child, ABC News affiliate KTRK reported Tuesday.

A man found the infant and handed him over to Dee Griffin-Stevens, a mother of three who said she cared for the baby until authorities arrived, the report said.

“I was crying. I was crying because I couldn’t believe it was happening,” Griffin-Stevens told KTRK. “I’m holding him and I’m thinking, ‘Where’s your mom?'”

She said the child was alone in the car seat without a bottle or a blanket.

Griffin-Stevens’ friend captured the emotional moment on video.

Authorities estimate the baby had been alone for about 45 minutes before the man found him.

Shibley, the baby’s mother, was crying when she was arrested after returning to the scene, according to the KTRK report.

During the couple’s first court appearance on Wednesday, a prosecutor said the couple had left the child there by mistake.

“Mrs. Shibley advised she walked out of work with the child in her hand and placed him on the ground. She says she thought Mr. Collins grabbed the child and put him in the vehicle. Apparently, nobody did,” the prosecutor said.

The baby is currently in Child Protective Services’ custody until workers can find relatives to care for him.

A CPS spokeswoman described him as a “happy, healthy, chunky baby who looks as if he has been cared for.”

Both Shibley and Collins have requested court-appointed attorneys. They are scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.