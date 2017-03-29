Text Messages Allowed Into Evidence In Hancock County Overdose Trial

3/29/17 – 5:09 A.M.

The trial of a Findlay man charged in a deadly January 2016 overdose continued Tuesday. The Courier reports the jury learned about text messages between 28-year-old Nathan Brown and Jarrod Barger. On Monday, Brown’s lawyer asked Judge Reginald Routson to exclude the texts from evidence. Routson allowed the messages as long as irrelevant texts were off the record.

The texts allegedly show Barger asked Brown to deliver him heroin on January 10 of 2016. Prosecutors say Brown sent someone else who brought the wrong amount of the drug. Further texts allegedly show Brown apologizing for the mistake. Texts from Barger stopped around 10:30 p.m. the night he died.

Jarrod Barger’s brother Michael also testified Tuesday. He told the jury he found Jarrod dead on the floor of his home. He added Jarrod had a spoon and a small swab of cotton next to him. Heroin addicts use cotton as a filter.

The prosecution will call at least one more witness Wednesday before resting their case. Brown faces involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs charges.

