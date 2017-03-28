Text Messages Play Key Role In Hancock County Overdose Death Trial

3/28/17 – 5:00 A.M.

The trial of a Findlay man charged in an overdose death could hinge on text messages. The Courier reports Nathan Brown’s lawyer filed a motion Monday asking Judge Reginald Routson to exclude a log of text messages between his client and Jarrod Barger. Merle Dech questioned the authenticity of the log during Monday’s proceedings. Routson will consider the motion before the trial resumes today.

Authorities charged Brown with involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs following Barger’s 2016 death. Prosecutors say Barger texted Brown several times the day he died, asking Brown to deliver heroin to his home. Assistant Prosecutor Steve Powell said the heroin Barger took contained fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.

The prosecution also called Barger’s mother and sister to the stand Monday. They both testified about Jarrod Barger’s struggles with addiction.

The trial continues today.

MORE: The Courier