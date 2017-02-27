The Argyle Fire Is Over 5 Years Old Now

02/27/17 – 5:30 A.M.

The Argyle Fire took about 20 housing units just over 5 years ago. Hope House’s Angela Crist said that the building was helpful to those in need.

Crist said that the Argyle helped those who were trying to start over after a felony or bad rental history. She added that it’s difficult to find housing for people with felonies, poor rental histories, or low credit scores.

The Argyle Fire took housing units from Findlay just a few years after the 2007 flood destroyed many units as well.

Though nobody was hurt it did create an imbalance of the supply and demand of housing in Findlay. Crist said that the city will need to build more housing options.