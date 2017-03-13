‘The Bachelor’ finale preview: Nick Viall says, “Everything worked out the way it should”

ABC/Mitch Haaseth(NEW YORK) — So who will The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall pick — country cutie Raven or Vanessa, the cultured Canadian? We’ll find out when the season-21 finale airs on Monday, and while he’s obviously not giving anything away, Nick insists he’s happy with the decision.

“No, no regrets,” he tells ABC News. “You know, as hard as it was, I think it all worked out the way it should.”

For Nick, “There’s nothing quite like being The Bachelor,” but he admits the process has been tough.

“You have all these relationships,” he explains. “You’re trying to be respectful of all these relationships, but you’re also have to be a little selfish in order to find out what’s best for you.”

Of course, we do know he didn’t find love with Rachel Lindsay, who he sent packing last week, but her consolation prize is that she gets to be the new Bachelorette. Nick can’t “sing her praises enough,” and wishes her all the best.

“I think she’s going to be wonderful,” he tells ABC. “And as heartbreaking as it was to say goodbye to her, I’m just very thankful that Bachelor Nation will get more of Rachel and I couldn’t be more excited to watch her.”

The Bachelor season finale airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

